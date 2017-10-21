Kenya: Helicopter plunges into lake after hotel takeoff
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says a helicopter has plunged into Lake Nakuru in the Rift Valley moments after taking off from a nearby hotel.
National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Mwachi said Saturday it's not clear yet how many people were on board the helicopter and who they were.
Mwachi says a search-and-rescue mission is underway. Lake Nakuru, located 170
Environment degradation has threatened the lake and the wildlife that depend on it.