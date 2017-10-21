Kenya: Helicopter plunges into lake after hotel takeoff

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says a helicopter has plunged into Lake Nakuru in the Rift Valley moments after taking off from a nearby hotel.

National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Mwachi said Saturday it's not clear yet how many people were on board the helicopter and who they were.

Mwachi says a search-and-rescue mission is underway. Lake Nakuru, located 170 kilometres (105 miles) northwest of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, is famous for flamingo colonies that turn the shoreline pink at their peak.