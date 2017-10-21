Lincoln museum exhibit features Christmas at the White House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is getting ready for the holidays with an exhibit showing how presidents have celebrated Christmas.

"Holidays at the White House" will feature photos and original artifacts from four presidents and their families. They are Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The exhibit runs from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7.

The museum in downtown Springfield also is holding a day of free games and activities for kids on the day after Thanksgiving. "Fun, Frosty Friday" will include a life-sized game of Candyland and a magic show.