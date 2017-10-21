Man convicted in fatal drive-by shooting of professor, teen
CLEVELAND — A jury has convicted an Ohio man in the fatal shootings of a college instructor and a teenage boy earlier this year in Cleveland.
Twenty-seven-year-old Charles Walker, of Cleveland, was found guilty Friday of all charges, including multiple counts of aggravated murder He could face life without parole at sentencing next month.
Prosecutors say Walker was involved in the March slayings of 15-year-old Tywain Johnson and 61-year-old David Wilder. Johnson was a passenger in car involved in a shootout with those inside Walker's vehicle. Prosecutors say Wilder, an instructor at several colleges, was driving 1,400 feet behind the shootout when he was struck by a stray round.
One of Walker's co-defendants pleaded guilty to aggravated murder earlier this month. Another awaits trial.
Walker's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment Saturday.
