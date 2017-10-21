New Orleans museum Halloween tour highlights the macabre
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — Talk about spooky: a Halloween-themed tour of New Orleans' grisly history opens next week and it's not for the squeamish.
There's a photograph of a shrine bedecked with plaster body parts, a picture of a woman who tortured slaves, even the cover of a ragtime composition — "The Mysterious Axman's Jazz" — all stops on the guided tour at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
The $5 Halloween-week special runs Tuesday through Sunday, including Halloween.