Polish man confesses to deadly knife attack, prosecutor says

WARSAW, Poland — A prosecutor says a man who stabbed people at a shopping mall in Poland, killing one and injuring nine, has confessed and faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

The 27-year-old wielding two knives attacked people at the VIVO! mall Friday afternoon in the southeastern town of Stalowa Wola. He was detained by shoppers and handed over to police.

Regional prosecution head Janusz Woznik says the man blamed society for his problems. If convicted, he could face life in prison.