Prosecutors: Driver in hit-and-run that killed 2 arrested

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities say the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed two teenagers on a bicycle in Jersey City has been arrested.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said that 20-year-old Rashaun Bell was arrested on Friday.

Authorities say the Jersey City resident and three passengers abandoned a car after hitting 15-year-old Elionel Jimenez and 16-year-old Alexander Rosas-Floras. Two of the passengers returned to the scene.

Jimenez died at the scene and Rosas-Floras died at a hospital on Thursday.