Protesters arrested after clash with police in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Several people have been taken into custody following a brief clash between police and protesters in Philadelphia.

Protesters gathered for a noontime protest of a law enforcement conference being held at the city's convention centre , carrying signs denouncing police and chanting slogans.

Hours later, protesters marched a few blocks away to the statue of a former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner that has spurred protests and vandalism.

There, some protesters clashed with officers and several were wrestled to the ground and their hands secured behind them. Five were led to a waiting police van.