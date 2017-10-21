The Latest: Trump tweetstorm praises his accomplishments

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump. (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is trying to balance growing concerns about the legal troubles facing his administration with claims that he is one of the most productive presidents in U.S. history.

His critics argue that Trump has accomplished little on the legislative front, but the president argues otherwise in a series of tweets Saturday night.

He says, "I agree getting Tax Cuts approved is important (we will also get HealthCare), but perhaps no Administration has done more in its first 9 months than this Administration." He lists a dozen accomplishments including "Supreme Court Justice, Record Stock Market, lowest unemployment in 17 yrs!"

Trump spent the week feuding over a condolence call with the family of a soldier killed in Niger and word that he is personally paying legal fees for some of his staff in the Russia probe.

___

7 p.m.

President Donald Trump intends to spend at least $430,000 of his own money to help pay the legal bills of White House staff and campaign aides related to the investigations into Russian election meddling in the 2016 election.

A White House official confirmed the plan, which was first reported by the website Axios.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the president's plans.

Trump has dismissed multiple ongoing investigations into whether his campaign colluded with Russia as a "witch hunt" made up by Democrats to explain Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss.