10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO TOOK SYRIA'S LARGEST OIL FIELD FROM IS GROUP

U.S.-backed fighters captured Syria's largest oil field from the Islamic State group.

2. WHICH TRUMP COMMISSION IS CRITICIZED FOR LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

Two members of President Donald Trump's advisory commission on election integrity have raised concerns about a lack of information about the panel's agenda.

3. WHAT'S EXPECTED AT BERGDAHL SENTENCING HEARING

A sentencing hearing for Bowe Bergdahl is expected to feature dramatic testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL badly hurt while they searched for the missing Army sergeant.

4. JAPAN RULING PARTY HEADED TO ELECTION WIN

Japan's ruling coalition appears headed to an impressive win in national elections, in what would represent an endorsement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

5. WHY THE HEAD OF WHO REVOKED APPOINTMENT OF MUGABE

The director-general of the World Health Organization revoked his appointment of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe after the choice drew widespread outrage and criticism.

6. TRUMP URGES HOUSE GOP TO MOVE QUICKLY ON BUDGET

President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to move swiftly on passing a budget bill during a conference call.

7. TILLERSON SEEKS ARAB HELP IN US EFFORT TO ISOLATE IRAN

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

8. HOW SPAIN PLANS TO RETAKE CONTROL OF CATALONIA

The Spanish prime minister called on the Senate to trigger a section of the Constitution that allows government to temporarily intervene in the running of a region if its leaders have broken the law.

9. CUB SCOUT KICKED OUT AFTER ASKING LAWMAKER ABOUT GUN CONTROL

A Cub Scout was kicked out of his den after he questioned a Colorado state lawmaker about her position on gun control.

10. NOTRE DAME CRACKS TOP 10 IN AP POLL