Argentine president looks for legislative majority

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Legislative elections in Argentina are giving President Mauricio Macri a chance to win his first friendly congress, while former President Cristina Fernandez is seeking to make a comeback.

Polls indicate that Macri's centre -right faction has a chance to win a majority for the first time since he took office in 2015. Twenty-four of 72 Senate seats are at stake Sunday, as are 127 seats in the lower house.

Fernandez is seeking a seat in the Senate for her left-leaning coalition with an eye toward another run in the 2019 presidential race, though polls have shown her trailing somewhat in her Buenos Aires district.