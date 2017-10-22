Bahrain female activist, 2 others freed from detention

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Bahraini female political activist and two others have been freed from detention in the island kingdom amid its crackdown on all dissent.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said early Monday that Ebtisam al-Sayegh had been freed after being detained since July 3.

Amnesty International has expressed concern that al-Sayegh alleged she was tortured and sexually assaulted during a previous detention in May.

The institute said activists Radhi al-Qatari and Mohamed al-Shakhoori also had been released.

Bahrain's state-run media did not immediately report on the releases. The government did not respond to a request for comment.