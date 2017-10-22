Congresswoman wants Kelly apology as spat with Trump endures

WASHINGTON — A Florida congresswoman is asking White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to apologize for making false claims about her while defending President Donald Trump's handling of condolences to a military family.

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson on Sunday called Kelly a "puppet of the president" and accused him of character assassination, escalating a political fight over Trump's call to the widow of a service member killed in the African nation of Niger. Wilson was speaking on MSNBC's "AM Joy."

Trump again jabbed back early Sunday, describing Wilson on Twitter as "the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party."