Dramatic sentencing hearing expected in Bergdahl case

RALEIGH, N.C. — The fate of Bowe Bergdahl rests in a judge's hands now that the Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Sentencing for Bergdahl starts Monday at Fort Bragg and is expected to feature dramatic testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL badly hurt while they searched for the missing Bergdahl. Bergdahl was held captive for five years by Taliban allies after leaving his post.

Bergdahl faces up to life in prison on charges of desertion and misbehaviour before the enemy after pleading guilty to the charges last week.