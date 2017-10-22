Filipino troops battling final 30 IS-linked gunmen

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine military official says government forces are fighting the last batch of about 30 pro-Islamic State group militants who are surrounded in just one building with all their hostages gone as the nearly five-month siege nears its end in southern Marawi city.

Col. Romeo Brawner says troops are aiming to end the crisis before midnight Sunday, adding the remaining gunmen, who include some foreign militants, have the option of surrendering or they can either be captured or killed.