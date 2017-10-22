Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame to induct 17 veterans
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Seventeen veterans are to be inducted into the 2017 Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame next month.
That they will be inducted during a Nov. 4 ceremony in Columbus, said retired Army Col. Rick White, a board member for the
As part of the
The veterans are selected in three categories:
Of the 17 inductees, two were selected as Medal of Honor recipients, 10 for
Notable Georgians in the hall include former Gov. Zell Miller who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps; and former U.S. Sen. Samuel Nunn Jr., who served as U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice.
The 17 veterans who are to be inducted are next month are:
— U.S. Army Capt. Bobbie Evan Brown Jr.; Medal of Honor; World War II; Dublin. (Posthumous inductee)
— U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Henry Burson III; Achievement; Iraq and Afghanistan; Carrollton.
— U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Philip Curtis Corbin; Valor; Korea; Savannah.
— U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Eric Roy England; Achievement; Vietnam; Blairsville.
— U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Lloyd Foster; Valor; Vietnam; Marietta.
— U.S. Army Lt. Col. Vance Snelson Gammons; Valor; Vietnam; Marietta.
— U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Craig Honaman; Valor; Vietnam, Atlanta.
— U.S. Army Capt. Fred Orr Jackson Jr.; Valor; Vietnam; Columbus. (Killed in action)
— U.S. Army Master Sgt. Patricia Elaine Liddell; Service; Columbus.
— U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zell Bryan Miller; Service; Young Harris.
— U.S. Army Cpl. Henry Franklin Mount; Valor; World War II; Cleveland. (Posthumous inductee)
— U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Alexander Ramsey Nininger Jr; Medal of Honor; World War II; Gainesville. (Killed in action)
— U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice Samuel Augustine Nunn Jr.; Service; Perry.
— U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rembert Gary Rollison; Valor; Vietnam; Hinesville. (Posthumous inductee)
— U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jame Duncan Shi Jr; Valor; World War II; Macon, (Posthumous inductee)
— U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Peter Talley; Valor; World War II; Korea; Atlanta. (Posthumous inductee)
— U.S. Army Pfc. Ernest W. Walls; Valor; Prisoner of War; World War II; Monroe
