Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame to induct 17 veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Seventeen veterans are to be inducted into the 2017 Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame next month.

That they will be inducted during a Nov. 4 ceremony in Columbus, said retired Army Col. Rick White, a board member for the non-profit organization.

As part of the honour , each will have a framed photo displayed on the Heroes' Wall of the Floyd Building in the Georgia state capitol complex, said retired Army Col. Paul Longgrear, founder and president of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

The veterans are selected in three categories: valour for heroic action in combat; outstanding achievement while in service; or significant local, state or national contributions after leaving active duty, The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported .

Of the 17 inductees, two were selected as Medal of Honor recipients, 10 for valour , two for achievement and three for service.

Notable Georgians in the hall include former Gov. Zell Miller who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps; and former U.S. Sen. Samuel Nunn Jr., who served as U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice.

The 17 veterans who are to be inducted are next month are:

— U.S. Army Capt. Bobbie Evan Brown Jr.; Medal of Honor; World War II; Dublin. (Posthumous inductee)

— U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Henry Burson III; Achievement; Iraq and Afghanistan; Carrollton.

— U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Philip Curtis Corbin; Valor; Korea; Savannah.

— U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Eric Roy England; Achievement; Vietnam; Blairsville.

— U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Lloyd Foster; Valor; Vietnam; Marietta.

— U.S. Army Lt. Col. Vance Snelson Gammons; Valor; Vietnam; Marietta.

— U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Craig Honaman; Valor; Vietnam, Atlanta.

— U.S. Army Capt. Fred Orr Jackson Jr.; Valor; Vietnam; Columbus. (Killed in action)

— U.S. Army Master Sgt. Patricia Elaine Liddell; Service; Columbus.

— U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zell Bryan Miller; Service; Young Harris.

— U.S. Army Cpl. Henry Franklin Mount; Valor; World War II; Cleveland. (Posthumous inductee)

— U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Alexander Ramsey Nininger Jr; Medal of Honor; World War II; Gainesville. (Killed in action)

— U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice Samuel Augustine Nunn Jr.; Service; Perry.

— U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rembert Gary Rollison; Valor; Vietnam; Hinesville. (Posthumous inductee)

— U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jame Duncan Shi Jr; Valor; World War II; Macon, (Posthumous inductee)

— U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Peter Talley; Valor; World War II; Korea; Atlanta. (Posthumous inductee)

— U.S. Army Pfc. Ernest W. Walls; Valor; Prisoner of War; World War II; Monroe

