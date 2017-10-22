Judge: School not at fault for student's fall from window

POULTNEY, Vt. — A federal judge has ruled that a Vermont college won't have to pay damages to a student who was seriously hurt when he fell from a fourth-floor window after drinking wine that contained LSD.

The Rutland Herald reports that the suit accused Green Mountain College in Poultney of failing to enforce its own rules. The judge said the school can't be found at fault for not protecting the student from his own voluntary actions.

The suit was filed earlier this year on behalf of Christian Pezzino, by his mother. Court records say he was permanently disabled by the 2014 fall.

Police say Pezzino ran down the hallway of a campus building and jumped through a glass window.