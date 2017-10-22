Kenya's Kenyatta urges peace ahead of poll as tensions rise

NAIROBI, Kenya — President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kenyans to maintain peace ahead of fresh presidential elections next week as at least one person was shot and wounded by police amid a rise in ethnic tensions in the capital.

A resident of Nairobi's Lucky Summer low income area said Sunday that tensions grew after a traditional ceremony was performed by members Kenyatta's Kikuyu community which some residents interpreted as a war ceremony.

Sheila Kariuki said supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga went to the ceremony's site and police shot them when an argument started.