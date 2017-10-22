McConnell says he's awaiting Trump guidance on health care

STERLING, Va. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's willing to bring bipartisan health care legislation to the floor if President Donald Trump makes clear he supports it.

A proposal by two senators — Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray — would extend to insurers federal payments that Trump has blocked. Trump has offered mixed signals about whether he supports the deal.

McConnell tells CNNs' "State of the Union" he's "waiting" to hear from Trump "what kind of health care bill he might sign."