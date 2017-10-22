Mexico arrests 15 police officers filmed stealing
MEXICO CITY — Fifteen state police officers in Mexico have been arrested after security cameras recorded them apparently looting a property.
The dark, grainy footage released earlier this week shows officers exiting three patrol vehicles.
They are then seen searching a ranch-like property and carrying away articles that the state prosecutors' office says include household items and pet birds.
The prosecutors' office said the police are being charged with conducting an unlawful search, robbery and abuse of authority.
The raid happened Oct. 13.