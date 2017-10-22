NYC to test restricting deliveries to cut down on congestion

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the effort Sunday as part of initiatives the city is undertaking to help get traffic moving more easily.

He says the pilot will run for six months starting in January in specific sections of midtown Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. Curbside deliveries from parked and sometimes double-parked trucks and other vehicles won't be allowed during morning and evening rush hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.