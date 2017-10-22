Police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call
GIRARD, Ohio — An Ohio police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in the northeast part of the state.
Authorities say 31-year-old Girard police officer Justin Leo was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday as he and another officer approached the door of a home and the suspect opened fire. Leo died during surgery at a local hospital.
The suspect was killed by another officer. The suspect hasn't been identified.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
Leo was a five-year veteran of the department.
A radio call for an "officer down" included an officer telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.