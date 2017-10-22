Record-setting astronaut Scott Kelly to speak in Ohio

CINCINNATI — The astronaut who spent a U.S. record-breaking year in space will launch the Cincinnati Museum Center's fall lecture series.

Scott Kelly will speak Wednesday evening at Cincinnati's Walnut Hills High School. He'll recount his life experiences and discuss his year in space that began in March 2015 aboard the International Space Station.

Kelly wrote a book titled "Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery," and has written a children's version called "My Journey to the Stars."

Kelly's identical twin brother Mark is also a former Navy pilot, NASA astronaut and author.