Slovenians choose president as Pahor seeks re-election

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenians are voting in a presidential election with polls predicting an easy re-election for President Borut Pahor, a veteran politician and former model known for his use of social media.

Some 1.7 million voters on Sunday were choosing among nine candidates for the largely ceremonial but influential post. This nation in Central Europe is a member of the European Union and the homeland of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Slovenia's presidency holds no executive powers. However, the president proposes the prime minister, who runs the government, and the president's opinion carries weight on important issues.