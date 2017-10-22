The Latest: Casino: No time to alert guests before tornado

NORMAN, Okla. — The Latest on severe storms that caused damage in several Oklahoma counties late Saturday (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Operators of a central Oklahoma casino say they had no time to alert guests before a possible tornado tore off part of its roof and caused a deluge of rain to pour inside.

State emergency managers were surveying damage at the Riverwind Casino in Norman on Sunday after the overnight storms pushed through the state.

Casino spokeswoman Kym Koch says the possible tornado hit the facility at the same time the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area. The possible twister hit during a Beach Boys concert inside that was attended by Gov. Mary Fallin.

Koch says no one was injured.

She says the casino has no electricity and parts of the property are closed off while repairs are made. The casino has cancelled reservations through at least Tuesday.

___

10:25 a.m.

Emergency managers and the National Weather Service are surveying damage from storms that spawned as many as four tornadoes in southwest Oklahoma.

The overnight storms tore part of the roof off of a casino and toppled power lines and trees. No injuries have been reported.

Meteorologist John Pike says officials were in Tillman, Comanche, McClain and Seminole counties early Sunday, where the tornadoes and damage had been reported. Forecasters issued eight tornado warnings as the storms developed Saturday evening.

Pike says the worst of the damage appears to be at the Riverwind Casino in Norman, where a possible twister ripped part of its roof off during a Beach Boys concert that was attended by Gov. Mary Fallin.