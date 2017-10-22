Trial to begin for ex-Arizona officer charged with murder

PHOENIX — Trial begins this week for a former Mesa, Arizona, police officer charged with murder in the 2016 shooting death of an unarmed man at a hotel.

Philip Brailsford fatally shot Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, as officers were responding to a call that someone was pointing a rifle out a hotel window.

Brailsford says the shooting was justified because he believed Shaver was reaching for a gun during the encounter.

No gun was found on Shaver's body.

Two pellet rifles that were related to Shaver's pest control job were later found in Shaver's room.

A detective who investigated the shooting says Shaver wasn't voicing threats and that he didn't see anything that would have prevented officers from simply handcuffing Shaver.