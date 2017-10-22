Typhoon brings heavy rain to western Japan, approaches Tokyo
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — A powerful typhoon is heading toward Japan's main islands, already bringing heavy rain to western Japan and injuring at least five people.
Typhoon Lan, which had maximum sustained winds of 160
Authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings and evacuation advisories ahead of the approaching storm.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency says five people have been injured, all of them slightly.
Kyodo News service also reported that a man died in southern Japan when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site. It wasn't clear if it was directly related to the wind.