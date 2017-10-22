UK woman dies in Rhone boating accident in southern France

PARIS — A French official says an English woman has died in a rare boating accident on the Rhone River in southern France and four other people have been injured.

The official told the Associated Press on Sunday that the woman, who was in her 20s, was ejected overboard when the boat violently struck a warning beacon overnight on the river in the city of Avignon. The official says the four others injured were also on the boat and two of them are in serious condition.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident. The official requested anonymity to discuss the probe.