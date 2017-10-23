10 suspects wanted in assault day of Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville police are searching for 10 suspects wanted in connection with an assault downtown the day a white nationalist rally erupted in violence.

Police issued a news release Monday asking for the public's assistance identifying two female and eight male suspects.

Detective Brady Kirby says an adult reported being assaulted Aug. 12, the day the "Unite the Right" rally erupted into violent confrontations between attendees and counterprotesters.

Kirby says police have video of the incident that shows the victim being assaulted "in one way or another" over several minutes. Police released photos of the suspects taken from video.

Kirby says he can't comment on whether the suspects or victim, who wasn't further identified, were attending the rally.