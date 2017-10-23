19 killed in violent weekend for southern Mexican state

MEXICO CITY — At least 19 people are dead following a violent weekend in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero, home to the resort of Acapulco.

Four of the deaths occurred in Acapulco, where authorities are also investigating a tip from an informer that six bodies may be buried at a safe house used by a kidnapping gang. Digging continues and no bodies have yet been found.

The Guerrero state security spokesman says three deaths in the city of Atoyac and three others in Tecpan were gang killings, with some victims' hands tied and some with gunshot wounds to the head.

Roberto Alvarez said Monday that nine other bodies were found at other points in the conflict-ridden state.