2 adults, 2 students injured in Maryland school bus crash

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police say the driver of a school bus lost control of the vehicle on a Maryland highway and crashed, leaving two adults and two high school students with minor injuries.

Howard County Police say the accident occurred just before 7 a.m. Monday as the bus pulled onto northbound U.S. 29 near Ellicott City.

The bus flipped onto its side after the driver lost control for reasons police say are still unknown. Police say the bus was then hit by a car.

Both injured students are 15 years old and attend Mt. Hebron High School.