2 injured in bear attack in central Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania — Authorities say two people needed hospital treatment after they were attacked in central Romania by a brown bear foraging for food.

Ciprian Sfreja, a spokesman for Emergency Situations in the area, told The Associated Press a 39-year-old man was scratched all over his body and a 14-year-old girl was bitten and scratched during the attack early Monday in the mountainous city of Fagaras. They were treated at the municipal hospital.

Sfreja said the bear had left the forest and had come to the city in search of food. The animal ran off, frightened by the screams.

He said there were occasional attacks on humans in the Brasov area, home to many of Romania's bears.