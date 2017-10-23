3 decades on, Belgium hopes to end probe into deadly gang

BRUSSELS — The Belgian government says that it wants to finally conclude an investigation into the "Mad Killers" gang which killed 28 people during the 1980s. The announcement followed a breakthrough into the possible identity of one gang member.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told the VRT network on Monday that "we have to take a decision that this investigation can finally be brought to a close." Not a single person has been convicted in the killings and the lack of success in the investigation has raised all kinds of conspiracy theories.