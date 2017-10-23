6 generations help 103-year-old celebrate birthday

LEWISTON, Maine — A Maine woman is turning 103 and she got to celebrate with her family — all six generations of it.

Irene Chouinard (SCHWINN'-ard), of Lewiston, turned 103 on Monday. She has six children, 25 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandson.

The Sun Journal reports that nearly 100 of them gathered Sunday in her honour .

Tina Longchamps said if there's one thing to know about her grandmother it's that she loves her family.