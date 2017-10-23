7-year-old Massachusetts boy attacked, killed by 2 pit bulls

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts school community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old student who was attacked and killed by two pit bulls over the weekend.

WBZ-TV reports Lowell Public Schools Superintendent Jeannine Durkin said Monday the boy will be "greatly missed."

She says the school has offered counselling and resources to parents, students and staff who need support.

The Middlesex district attorney's office says a preliminary investigation suggests the boy was attacked Saturday after entering a fenced area where the dogs were located. Responding officers found the boy dead.

Authorities say one of the pit bulls has been euthanized. The other is in the custody of the city's animal control.