Armed man arrested after stopping Amtrak train

OXFORD, Neb. — Authorities say an armed 25-year-old Missouri man managed to get into an Amtrak locomotive and pull the train's emergency brake in southeast Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the incident happened on an eastbound California Zephyr train with about 175 people aboard passing near Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles (321.85 kilometres ) southwest of Omaha.

The Furnas County sheriff's office says the man had a loaded .38- calibre revolver in his waist and a speed loader in his pocket. Deputies found three more speed loaders, a box of ammunition, a knife, tin snips and a ventilation mask.

The man was travelling from Sacramento, California, to St. Louis.