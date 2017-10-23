Armed man arrested after stopping Amtrak train
OXFORD, Neb. — Authorities say an armed 25-year-old Missouri man managed to get into an Amtrak locomotive and pull the train's emergency brake in southeast Nebraska.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports the incident happened on an eastbound California Zephyr train with about 175 people aboard passing near Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles
The Furnas County sheriff's office says the man had a loaded
The man was travelling from Sacramento, California, to St. Louis.
He is being held on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, trespassing and weapons charges.