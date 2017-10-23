Bergdahl could get life in prison for endangering comrades

RALEIGH, N.C. — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear before a military judge Monday to learn his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.

Bergdahl could get life in prison after pleading guilty last week to desertion and misbehaviour before the enemy. Prosecutors made no deal to cap his punishment, so the judge has wide leeway to decide his sentence.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, is expected to weigh factors including Bergdahl's willingness to admit guilt, his five years as an enemy captive and serious wounds to the service members who searched for him in 2009.