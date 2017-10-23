Bergdahl could get life in prison for endangering comrades
RALEIGH, N.C. — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear before a military judge Monday to learn his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.
Bergdahl could get life in prison after pleading guilty last week to desertion and
The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, is expected to weigh factors including Bergdahl's willingness to admit guilt, his five years as an enemy captive and serious wounds to the service members who searched for him in 2009.
Prosecutors are expected to put on evidence or testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL who were seriously wounded by gunfire during separate search missions.