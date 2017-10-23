Britain to give Canada the shipwrecks of explorer Franklin
LONDON — Britain will give Canada the shipwrecks of British explorer John Franklin, who tried to chart the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic in 1845.
Franklin and 128 hand-picked men sought to find the passage — a shortcut to Asia that supposedly ran from the Atlantic to the Pacific by way of the Arctic. All of them died, making the voyage in the worst tragedy in the history of Arctic exploration.