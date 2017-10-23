News / World

Czechs to make memorial at ex-Nazi Roma concentration camp

FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, the pig farm in Lety, southern Czech Republic is pictured. The Czech government has approved the funding of 450 million koruna ($20.6 million) to purchase the communist-era pig farm at the site of a former Nazi concentration camp for Roma. Culture Minister Daniel Herman said Monday, Oct. 3, 2017, a deal with the farm‚Äôs owner will be signed soon. (Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP) SLOVAKIA OUT

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech government will buy a pig farm now on the site of a former Nazi concentration camp and replace it with a memorial.

Activists for Roma, also known as Gypsies, and rights groups have long demanded the removal of the farm at Lety, 60 miles (95 kilometres ) south of Prague, where some 1,300 Czech Roma were sent by the Nazis during World War II.

Some 327 people died there and many others were taken to the Nazis' Auschwitz death camp.

Culture Minister Daniel Herman said Monday the farm's owner will sign a deal soon and the government has approved spending 450 million koruna ($20.6 million) on the plan.

Some 10,000 Roma were living in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia during the war. The Czech Republic's 250,000-strong Roma minority now faces widespread prejudice.

