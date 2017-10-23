DOT releases fares for new Hartford commuter rail line

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is releasing proposed fares for the new CTrail Hartford Line rail service, which will run from New Haven, to Hartford to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Monday's release of the fares kicks off a 35-day comment period. Public hearings on the proposed fares will also be held during the week of Nov. 13 in New Haven, Hartford and Springfield.

The service is scheduled to begin in March 2018. Both CTrail and Amtrak are scheduled to provide 17 roundtrip trains between New Haven and Hartford each weekday. A dozen of those trips will continue to Springfield. Stops are also planned in Wallingford, Meriden, Berlin, Windsor and Windsor Locks.

A one-way trip from New Haven to Springfield is expected to cost $12.75.