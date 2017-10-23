Ex-big leaguer Ray Knight arrested, charged with assault

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Major Leaguer and current TV analyst Ray Knight has been charged with assault following an incident in his northern Virginia home.

Fairfax County Police said they were called to Knight's Alexandria area home about 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fight.

Police say Knight got into a fight with a 33-year-old male acquaintance and that both had visible injuries.

The 33-year-old went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight also was treated at the hospital, then taken to jail for booking on an assault and battery charge. He was released with a January court date. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.