Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

MIAMI — The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Myeshia Johnson told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview Monday she has nothing to say to the president. She said his phone call made "me cry even worse."

Sgt. La David Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa when militants tied to the Islamic State attacked them.