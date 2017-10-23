Falling pine tree in Rome crushes taxi, injuring driver
ROME — A pine tree has crushed a taxi in Rome, injuring the driver but leaving two passengers uninjured.
The taxi was going through a piazza near the Tiber river on Monday when the tree fell on the vehicle. Branches struck two other cars but without causing injuries.
Toppling street trees are a known hazard in Rome. Falling threes injured four people earlier this year. In 2013, a tree killed a man on a motorcycle.
City officials blame the problem on the neglect of past administrations.
Environment Commissioner Pinuccia Montanari estimates that 450 of the 15,000 trees need to be removed.
Montanari said: "That which wasn't done in 10 years, we are racing to do in a year."