Germany: alleged extremist convicted in policeman's killing

BERLIN — A German court has convicted an alleged anti-government extremist of murder and sentenced him to life in prison over the fatal shooting of a police officer as authorities tried to confiscate the defendant's firearms.

News agency dpa reported that the Nuremberg state court convicted the 50-year-old, identified as Wolfgang P. in line with privacy rules, of murder and two counts of attempted murder Monday. Defence lawyers had sought his conviction on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

One officer died and two were wounded after the defendant fired at an armed response unit sent to his home in Georgensgmuend last October to confiscate his weapons.