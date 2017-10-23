Grizzly bear relocated in northwest Wyoming
CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has trapped and relocated a sub-adult female grizzly bear in the northwest part of the state.
Game managers say the bear was captured Oct. 17 for frequenting developed sites north of Cody.
The bear was relocated to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, about 25 miles northwest of Moran Junction. The release site is located in currently occupied grizzly bear habitat.
