Group demands name of Iditarod musher in dog doping case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Scores of mushers are demanding that organizers of Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race identify a competitor who had several dogs test positive for a prohibited drug in this year's race.

The Iditarod Official Finishers Club released a statement Monday signed by 83 current and former competitors who are calling for the musher to be named within 72 hours.

It comes after the group held an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss how organizers of the nearly 1,000-mile race handled its first instance of dogs testing positive for a banned drug.

Race officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. They said last week that several dogs had an opioid pain reliever in their systems after the team finished the race in March.