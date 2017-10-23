Hamas: 3 smugglers 'disappear' in apparent tunnel kidnapping

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry says three smugglers working along the Egyptian border have "disappeared into a tunnel" in an apparent kidnapping.

Palestinian tunnel owners, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said masked militants captured the three men as they were working in one of the area's few remaining smuggling tunnels.

The militants are believed to be members of the Islamic State group's local affiliate, which has been battling the Egyptian army in the Sinai peninsula.

Gaza's Hamas rulers have built a buffer zone along the border as part of efforts to improve relations with Egypt.