Israeli president attacks government assault on state bodies

JERUSALEM — In an unusually blunt address to parliament, Israel's president has accused the government of delegitimizing state institutions as part of a campaign of stifling opposition.

President Reuven Rivlin opened a new session of parliament Monday with a scathing critique of his former political home — the Likud Party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Everything is political," he said to them, "Majority rule is the sole ruler."

The Israel's president fills a mostly a ceremonial role and rarely delves into partisan bickering. But Rivlin chose to focus on the growing divisions in Israeli society, pinning much of the blame on the ruling party.