Japanese defence minister sounds alarm on North Korea
CLARK, Philippines — Japan's
The minister, Itsunori Odonera, said that this rising threat means his country, along with South Korea and the United States, have to collectively take what he called "different responses."
His comments, made through an interpreter, came at the outset of a meeting in the Philippines with U.S.
Onodera noted that North Korea has recently launched ballistic missiles that have overflown Japanese territory and said it cannot be ruled out that a recent underground nuclear test by North Korea was a hydrogen bomb.
"The country has steadfastly improved it nuclear and missiles capability," said Onodera. He added: "The threat posed by North Korea has grown to the unprecedented, critical and imminent level."
"Therefore, we have to take calibrated and different responses to meet that level of threat," he said, without elaborating on what "different" responses Japan
Mattis was somewhat more reserved in his remarks, although he did slam Pyongyang for defying U.N. Security Council resolutions against its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. But the U.S.
"North Korea's provocations threaten regional and global security," he said.
South Korea's
Earlier Monday, in brief remarks to reporters, Song was asked about the risk of war against North Korea. He said
"We understand the very weight of engaging in a war," he said through a translator. "As such, we will make all the efforts necessary to resolve the issue in as economic and diplomatic way as possible."
He added that if the South were to be attacked, "we'll have to take firm actions."