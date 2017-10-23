Jordan's queen urges more global response to help Rohingya

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Jordan's queen says the international community must respond effectively to end the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution by Myanmar authorities.

Queen Rania, who visited a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Monday, spoke of the "shocking escalation of violence" against Rohingya and urged the international community to step in.

Since Aug. 25, more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh amid a global outcry for an end to the violence.

The queen said in a statement: "One has to ask, why is the plight of this Muslim minority group being ignored? Why has this systematic persecution been allowed to play out for so long?"