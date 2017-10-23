Judge: Battery suspect can attend pregnant victim's delivery

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — An Arkansas judge says a man charged with punching his pregnant fiancée in the abdomen must stay away from her for now — but can be present when she delivers their child.

According to The Baxter Bulletin , Circuit Judge Gordon Webb kept in place a no-contact order, but said 20-year-old Ryan Anderson can be present for the baby's birth. The woman had asked Webb to lift the protection order, but prosecutors who filed a second-degree battery charge objected, saying the crime was particularly violent.

Police arrested Anderson June 29. Anderson told police the woman had yelled at him for not having a job and threw food at him.

The prosecutor's office and Anderson's lawyer did not immediately return telephone calls Monday.